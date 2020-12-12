Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at HC Wainwright

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CYAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celyad Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celyad Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ:CYAD opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $110.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.69. Celyad Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $13.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celyad Oncology stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.99% of Celyad Oncology worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug product candidates include CYAD-01 and CYAD-02 autologous cell therapies, which are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

