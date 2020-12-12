Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at HC Wainwright

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CYAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celyad Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celyad Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.33.
NASDAQ:CYAD opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $110.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.69. Celyad Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $13.01.
About Celyad Oncology
Celyad Oncology, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug product candidates include CYAD-01 and CYAD-02 autologous cell therapies, which are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.
