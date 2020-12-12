Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CELTF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Peel Hunt raised shares of Centamin to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Centamin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of CELTF opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. Centamin has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.07.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.