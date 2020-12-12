Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 206.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Chegg were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Chegg during the second quarter worth $40,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHGG stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.53. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $89.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.75, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $1,855,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,027,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,317,898.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $99,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,849.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,600 shares of company stock worth $9,430,546. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

