Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHD. 140166 downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.06.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.20.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,123,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.