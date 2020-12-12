CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CIRCOR International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CIRCOR International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of CIR stock opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $728 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $46.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average is $28.03.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.15 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 581.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 27.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 713.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 206.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

