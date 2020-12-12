Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GMED. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.41.
Shares of GMED stock opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.85. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $61.29.
In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $1,011,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.
Globus Medical Company Profile
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.
Featured Story: How does a margin account work?
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.