Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GMED. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.41.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of GMED stock opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.85. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $61.29.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.71 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $1,011,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.