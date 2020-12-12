CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CleanSpark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Shares of CLSK opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CleanSpark by 4,740.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 87,702 shares during the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.