CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 206,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in CNX Resources by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 21,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CNX Resources by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.66. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.25 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CNX Resources news, CEO N J. Deiuliis bought 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $100,793.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 62,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $599,708.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 82,650 shares of company stock worth $775,704 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNX. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

