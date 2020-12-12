Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,086 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $68,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $595,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $582,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 23,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,024.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 249,600 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $14,182,000 after acquiring an additional 227,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $78.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $81.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.60.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 448 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $30,983.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,670 shares of company stock worth $4,654,484 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.