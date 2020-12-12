Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $67.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Commerce Bancshares’ shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Robust loan and deposit balances are likely to support the company’s profitability. The company's efforts to strengthen fee income sources will keep supporting revenues in the quarters ahead. Its efficient capital deployment activities including paying stock dividend annually reflect strong balance sheet and liquidity position. Through this, the company will continue to enhance shareholder value. However, lower interest rates and the Federal Reserve's stance of no rate change anytime soon will hurt revenues. Persistently rising costs remains a major near-term concern. Notably, the company's increased exposure to the real estate sector is a woe.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $50.48 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.98. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $68.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.46 and its 200 day moving average is $60.64.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.20 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,243,965.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,916.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 349.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,195,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,300,000 after acquiring an additional 929,755 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 165.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 225,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,679,000 after acquiring an additional 140,386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,498,000 after acquiring an additional 88,365 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2,222.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 84,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 311.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 64,209 shares during the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

