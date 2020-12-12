Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Commercial Metals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,080,413.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $208.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 80,398 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $693,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $1,302,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Commercial Metals by 28.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

