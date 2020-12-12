Comparing Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) & Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC)

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) and Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Formula Systems (1985) has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Capital has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and Grow Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula Systems (1985) 2.44% 4.93% 2.08% Grow Capital -127.90% -442.92% -120.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Formula Systems (1985) and Grow Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula Systems (1985) $1.70 billion 0.70 $38.82 million N/A N/A Grow Capital $2.37 million 10.57 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

Formula Systems (1985) has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Formula Systems (1985) and Grow Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula Systems (1985) 0 0 0 0 N/A Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Formula Systems (1985) beats Grow Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies. It also markets and sells computers and peripheral equipment to business customers. In addition, the company offers property and casualty insurance platforms, such as Sapiens, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens IDITSuite, Sapiens PolicyPro, Sapiens BillingPro, Sapiens ClaimsPro, e-Tica, and Sapiens Stingray; life, pension, and annuities platforms, including Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster; reinsurance software solutions comprising Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster, Sapiens ReinsurancePro, and Sapiens Reinsurance GO; and Sapiens platform for workers' compensation solutions. Further, it provides financial and compliance solutions that include Sapiens FinancialPro, Sapiens Financial GO, and Sapiens StatementPro; Sapiens DECISION, a decision management platform; and technology-based solutions and digital insurance suites. Additionally, the company offers application development and business process integration platforms; vertical software solutions; software services and information technologies outsourcing software services; and professionals in various areas, as well as develops on-premise payroll software solutions. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Grow Capital Company Profile

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

