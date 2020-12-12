ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,962,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of ConocoPhillips worth $64,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on COP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $43.48 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

