Contrasting Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Integrations has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alimco Financial and Power Integrations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Power Integrations 0 2 4 0 2.67

Power Integrations has a consensus price target of $86.60, suggesting a potential upside of 19.02%. Given Power Integrations’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Power Integrations is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alimco Financial and Power Integrations’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Power Integrations $420.67 million 10.35 $193.47 million $0.89 81.75

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Alimco Financial and Power Integrations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A Power Integrations 45.94% 9.38% 8.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.0% of Power Integrations shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Power Integrations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Power Integrations beats Alimco Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alimco Financial Company Profile

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting. It also provides high-voltage diodes; and high-voltage gate-driver products under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names. In addition, the company offers motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, and air purifiers, as well as pumps, fans, and blowers used in consumer appliances, such as dishwashers and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

