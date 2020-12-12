Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $385.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $385.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $307.13.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $318.43 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $353.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of -190.68 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.83.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.17, for a total value of $978,809.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,706,915.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $296,926.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $550,385.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,081 shares of company stock worth $51,993,152. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Coupa Software by 25,694.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 6,873,530 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,147,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after purchasing an additional 714,802 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,689,000 after purchasing an additional 528,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

