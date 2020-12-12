Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Mizuho

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $270.00 to $320.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

COUP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a hold rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $307.13.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $318.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.83. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 2,858 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.54, for a total value of $873,233.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $296,926.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,385.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,081 shares of company stock worth $51,993,152 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the third quarter worth $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

