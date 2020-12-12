Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Raised to $375.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $285.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COUP. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Coupa Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $318.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.88 and a 200-day moving average of $284.83. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $353.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $278,390.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,163.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $369,996.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,314.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,081 shares of company stock valued at $51,993,152 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Coupa Software by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after purchasing an additional 714,802 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 25,694.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 6,873,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,187,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,172,000 after buying an additional 315,468 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,858,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,024,000 after buying an additional 327,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,147,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

