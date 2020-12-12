Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COVTY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Covestro from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covestro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

COVTY stock opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.51. Covestro has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $30.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

