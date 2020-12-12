Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CACC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Credit Acceptance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $315.86.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

CACC stock opened at $333.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.17. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $199.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.30 and a 200-day moving average of $385.89.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $7.87. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.56 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 36.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 483.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.