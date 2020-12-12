Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.21% of Cummins worth $66,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 74.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Cummins by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cummins by 253.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.37.

NYSE CMI opened at $218.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $244.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.97.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

