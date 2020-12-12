CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CVAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CureVac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a hold rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.33.

CVAC stock opened at $118.08 on Tuesday. CureVac has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $151.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.70.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($54.37) by $54.13. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CureVac will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,241,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,905,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,220,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 0.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

