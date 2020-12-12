Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Deluxe from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deluxe has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Deluxe has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $25.45.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $439.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.45 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 52.3% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Deluxe in the third quarter worth $99,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe in the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 57.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

