DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on January 8th

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has increased its dividend payment by 21.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $52.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.97. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.26, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

