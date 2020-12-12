Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS HZNOF opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76.

About Dexterra Group

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

