Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.12

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Digital Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 22.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Digital Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $6.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $130.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.17.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

In related news, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,659,073. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

