Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

OTCMKTS:DNHBY opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Dnb Asa has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $19.15.

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Dnb Asa had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dnb Asa will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

