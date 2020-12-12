Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $972.38 million, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $133.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLOW. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after buying an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 461.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 167,165 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

