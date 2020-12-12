Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management lessened its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,595 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 79.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $45.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $216.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.83 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Douglas Emmett news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 3,251 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $78,804.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,316,785.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 39,300 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $997,434.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,435,644.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DEI. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

