Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target Increased to $35.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $26.00 to $35.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DYNDF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dye & Durham from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dye & Durham from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DYNDF opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $18.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

