Edison International (EIX) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on January 31st

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.6625 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, January 31st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Edison International has increased its dividend payment by 24.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of EIX opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average is $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.48.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

