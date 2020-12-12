Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NVST. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.29.

NASDAQ NVST opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.40. Envista has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Envista by 381.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 278,041 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Envista by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Envista by 21.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Envista by 534.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 343,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 289,470 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

