ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Downgraded by Sidoti

Sidoti lowered shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ePlus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.33.

PLUS opened at $83.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.21. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.14.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.41. ePlus had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $433.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. ePlus’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 3,495 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $279,355.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,526.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 950 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ePlus in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ePlus in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in ePlus in the second quarter worth about $216,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in ePlus in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ePlus by 313.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

