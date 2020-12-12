Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Upgraded at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $275.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $245.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.77.

NYSE:RE opened at $231.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $157.32 and a 52-week high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 1,711.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, TCF National Bank increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 6,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

