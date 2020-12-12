Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.01.

EVH opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.23.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. Research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the third quarter worth $10,381,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at $8,037,000. Voce Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 365.8% during the third quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 755,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 593,329 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at about $3,799,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,028,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,802,000 after acquiring an additional 447,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

