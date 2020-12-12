Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 36,136.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 43.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 100.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

EXEL stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,680 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $122,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,252. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

