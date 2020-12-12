Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTCH. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Farfetch from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Farfetch from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.71.

NYSE FTCH opened at $60.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 2.89.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.39 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The business’s revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Farfetch in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 993.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Farfetch during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

