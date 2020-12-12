Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federated Hermes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Federated Hermes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.17.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Shares of FHI opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $38.26.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $364.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.61 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

In other Federated Hermes news, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $163,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,065,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 8,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $230,492.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 540,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,313,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,721 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 13.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.9% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 191,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.