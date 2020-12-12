FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $380.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $320.00 to $380.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $300.20.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $289.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. FedEx has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $6,149,322.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in FedEx by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $3,020,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in FedEx by 172.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,618 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,247,000 after buying an additional 38,335 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

