Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Raised to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ferrari from $180.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferrari currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.70.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $214.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $127.73 and a 1 year high of $217.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Ferrari by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 8.1% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 152.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Ferrari by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

