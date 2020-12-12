Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

FRGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ FRGI opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.05. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.10 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 46.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 190.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 13,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

