Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Fifth Third have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Also, the company has a decent earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two. Focus on execution of strategic efforts might boost the company's efficiency and revenues. Also, rising loans and deposits balance keep the bank well positioned to undertake expansions strategies. Given a solid liquidity position, it is less exposed to credit risk in case of any economic downturn. Involvement in capital deployment activities continues to enhance shareholders' value. However, Fifth Third's persistently rising expenses due to the investments in branch-digitization initiative and margin pressure remain concerns. Also, significant exposure to commercial loans is a headwind.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.48.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $26,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

