First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded First Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.72.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.88 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other news, Director Vanessa L. Washington acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $39,215.00. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

