First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens upgraded First Mid Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $558.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.83. First Mid Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.77.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 179.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 400.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 9.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.