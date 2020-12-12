First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $17.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.32.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

