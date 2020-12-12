First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,777 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000.

CIBR opened at $40.12 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $40.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average is $35.06.

