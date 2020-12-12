Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $145.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiserv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.13.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV stock opened at $114.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.02 and its 200-day moving average is $102.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,837 shares in the company, valued at $24,978,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,300 shares of company stock worth $12,143,983. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 45.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Fiserv by 377.9% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 57,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $12,301,000. Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% in the third quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 75,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 14.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.