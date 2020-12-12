Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Fluor had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fluor stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. Fluor has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $20.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

