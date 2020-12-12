Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.31) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Forma Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.60.

FMTX opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

