Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised Forrester Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.76 million, a P/E ratio of 66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $108.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $38,280.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,564.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,754 shares of company stock valued at $762,170 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Forrester Research by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forrester Research (FORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.