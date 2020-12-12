Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Get Fresnillo alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FNLPF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Fresnillo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an underperform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

FNLPF opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $18.11.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fresnillo (FNLPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.